Watch: 'Drunk' Man Drags Cab Driver On Car Bonnet For Over 2 Kilometres In Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was driven for around 2-3 km on the bonnet of a car from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday and was captured on camera. ANI shared a video of the incident where a man can be seen hanging from the bonnet of the car. Chetan, the victim, stated that the driver was drunk and drove the car despite repeated warnings. However, the accused, Ramchand Kumar, claimed that Chetan (the victim) deliberately jumped on the car's bonnet.

"I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said the victim Chetan, as per reports.

The victim, on the other hand, claimed that the accused started the car while he stood in front of it and drove it while hanging from the bonnet. "My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" accused Ramchand Kumar said.

Last month, a traffic policeman in Punjab's Ludhiana was dragged on top of a car's bonnet for about a kilometre after the driver ignored the cop's signal to stop.