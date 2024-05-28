Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752947
NewsIndia
PATNA CRIME

Watch: Final Year LLB Student Beaten to Death In Patna University Campus

An undergraduate LLB student was beaten to death by some unidentified assailants on Monday in Patna University campus. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Final Year LLB Student Beaten to Death In Patna University Campus

Patna University Student Fatally Attacked: In a shocking incident in the capital city of Bihar, an undergraduate student was beaten to death by some unidentified assailants on Monday in Patna University campus. As per local police, the deceased identified as Harsh Raj was a 22-year-old final year LLB student at BN College in Patna. 

Harsh was coming out of his examination centre in the afternoon when some masked attackers started beating him, following which the police were later alerted.  

"Information was received that a student, who had gone to appear for his graduation examination on the law college campus under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, was beaten up by some unknown people. He was injured. The police reached the spot and took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment", reported PTI quoting the Patna police’s statement. 

A case has been registered, and cops are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect. Security personnel have been deployed on the campus.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?
DNA Video
DNA: Police arrest Hospital doctors in Pune Porsche crash case
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Case
DNA Video
DNA: MP removes loudspeakers from religious places
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi win in Banaras by 10 lakh votes?
DNA Video
DNA: Non Stop News; May 27th, 2024 | Hindi News Today | Headlines | Latest News | Top News |