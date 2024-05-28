Watch: Final Year LLB Student Beaten to Death In Patna University Campus

Patna University Student Fatally Attacked: In a shocking incident in the capital city of Bihar, an undergraduate student was beaten to death by some unidentified assailants on Monday in Patna University campus. As per local police, the deceased identified as Harsh Raj was a 22-year-old final year LLB student at BN College in Patna.

Harsh was coming out of his examination centre in the afternoon when some masked attackers started beating him, following which the police were later alerted.

"Information was received that a student, who had gone to appear for his graduation examination on the law college campus under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, was beaten up by some unknown people. He was injured. The police reached the spot and took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment", reported PTI quoting the Patna police’s statement.

A case has been registered, and cops are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect. Security personnel have been deployed on the campus.