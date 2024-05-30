Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753477
NewsIndia
FIRE NOIDA

Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Flat In Noida's Sector 100 Society

Ae fire broke out due to blast in an AC following excessive heating. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Flat In Noida's Sector 100 Society

New Delhi: A Massive fire broke out in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning after an AC blast at the flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out due to an AC blast at the flat after which the fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control. 

Noida's Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Pradeep Kumar said that society's fire fighting systems were working so the fire was doused-off before they reached the spot.

 

"5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting systems in the society were working and the fire was doused off before we reached. The fire was caused by an explosion in a Split AC," Kumar said. 

He further informed that no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Noida's Sector 39, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are people becoming Muslims in Philippines?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7
DNA Video
DNA: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
DNA Video
DNA: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats
DNA Video
DNA: Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Big relief from heatwave
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign
DNA Video
DNA: Big action on private schools