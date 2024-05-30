New Delhi: A Massive fire broke out in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning after an AC blast at the flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out due to an AC blast at the flat after which the fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Noida's Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Pradeep Kumar said that society's fire fighting systems were working so the fire was doused-off before they reached the spot.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100.



(Video Source: Local resident)

"5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting systems in the society were working and the fire was doused off before we reached. The fire was caused by an explosion in a Split AC," Kumar said.

He further informed that no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Noida's Sector 39, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.