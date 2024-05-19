Watch: First-Ever Swimsuit Models' Fashion Show Held In Saudi Arabia

On a fabulous Friday, Saudi Arabia left the world stunned with its first-ever swimsuit fashion show. No wonder, it's a bold stride in a nation where women were once mandated to don body-covering abaya robes less than ten years ago. The show was a highlight of the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St Regis Red Sea Resort, on the Saudi Arabia’s western coast.

The poolside spectacle showcased the swimsuit collection of mostly one-piece suits in vibrant colors of red, beige, and blue. In a rare sight, most models sported bare shoulders, and a few even flaunted partially visible midriffs. “Yes, this country is steeped in conservatism, but we aimed to present elegant swimsuits that embody the Arab world,” the designer Yasmina Qanzal said.

“Arriving here, we realized that a swimsuit fashion show in Saudi Arabia is a momentous occasion, marking the first time such an event has taken place,” she said, expressing her pride in being part of this historic event.

Prince Mohammed, who became first in line to the throne in 2017, has initiated a series of dramatic social reforms aimed at softening Saudi Arabia’s conservative image, rooted in its historical advocacy of a purist form of Islam known as Wahhabism.

These transformative changes have included sidelining the stick-wielding religious police who used to herd men out of malls for prayer, reintroducing cinemas, and organizing mixed-gender music festivals. These changes have been accompanied by increased repression targeting dissent, including from conservative clerics who might oppose such moves.