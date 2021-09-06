Watch: Flock of rare White-rumped Vultures feed on Deer Carcass in Mudumalai Tiger reserve

Chennai: A video showing a large flock of white-rumped vultures feasting on the carcass of a spotted deer, at a restricted location in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has enthused wildlife enthusiasts and conservators alike. According to Forest officials, this sighting of a large flock of critically-endangered vultures (scavengers) indicates not only the increasing vulture population, but is also a sign of a significant Tiger (predator) population, both of which are said to be results of successful conservation efforts.

Video from restricted area of @MudumalaiTR : Flock of rare,critically endangered white-rumped vultures feasting on a deer carcass... Officials say it's a positive sign that indicates healthy vulture (scavenger)population and carnivore activity #wildlife #TamilNadu #India pic.twitter.com/iS5eK3CxOL — Sidharth M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 6, 2021

Officials suspect that the deer kill was by a tiger in the region. They believe that, had the deer been hunted by a leopard it would’ve taken the carcass atop a tree branch. Tree branches are unreachable spots for wide-winged vultures, that often perch only on treetops. Likewise, in the case of a pack of wild dogs or dholes hunting an animal, only the bones would remain. However, the carcass being left behind for the vultures to feed, indicates the hunting style of the tigers, that often involves leaving the kill behind.

As per the latest 2019-20 census for the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, there are 7 Long-billed vultures, 2 Egyptian vultures and 125 White-rumped Vultures. Abundant availability of feed for scavengers such as vultures, is said to be an ample indicator of a healthy predator(carnivore) population and an overall conducive ecosystem. In the 1980s, the white-jumped vulture was abundantly spotted across South and South East Asia, when their global population was in millions. However, their numbers fell sharply and recent estimates point out that there are just a little over 10,000 such mature birds around the world.

According to reports, a major reason for vulture population in the South Asia region has been the widespread use of the drug ‘Diclofenac’, for the treatment common ailments, pain, wounds in cattle and swine. Vultures that feed on carcasses that contain traces of the drug, die of kidney failure as their blood crystallizes around the organs. Despite the ban on the drug in the country since 2006, it is reportedly in use across parts of India. In certain cases, the carcasses that are purposefully laced with poison to kill tigers, end up claiming the lives of vultures as well.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Diclofenac is not alone in indirectly claiming vulture lives, other unsafe drugs like Aceclofenac, Ketoprofen and Nimesulide also are regarded as dangerous, toxic for vultures.