New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi resonated with the empowerment of women in the country. Over 100 women musicians commenced the parade with folk instruments, highlighting the rich cultural diversity. The event demonstrated gender-neutral inclusivity in the Indian armed forces, featuring an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

The contingent comprises of women soldiers from the Corps of Military police of Army, Navy and Air Force. Women military police have been deployed in various units and establishments in Counter Insurgency Areas, Siachen glacier, High Altitude Ares as well as in the Desert terrain. They have performed exceptionally in various Joint Exercises and UN Mission.

Marching for the first time ever on Kartavya Path --- an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services, led by Major Srishti Khullar with Capt Amba Samant from Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from Indian Navy, Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force marching contingent led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirit Rohil.

The all women contingent from Tri services was led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police with 3 supernumerary officers, Capt Shranya Rao, Sub Lt Anshu Yadav and Flt Lt Shrishti Rao.

Women pilots, symbolizing Nari Shakti (women power) captivated the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past. Indian Air Force's 16 women pilots participated in the fly-past over Kartavya Path.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) women band comprising of 84 musicians paraded the Kartavya Path in Delhi on the 75th Republic Day. The CISF's women band was in vibrant Lahariya turbans adorned with saffron hackles and sparkling band instruments, playing the spirited tune of 'Amar Senani'. The band was led by Constable Kashyap Monika Narendra conveying CISF's unwavering commitment to national security.

The CISF women marching contingent followed the band led by Assistant Commandant Tanmayee Mohanty with three Supernumerary Officers and 144 Other Rank.

India's 'Nari Shakti' on display as women soldiers march down the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day

The Central Armed Police women personnel displayed their prowess of 'Naari Shakti' as 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcased bravery and valour.

This year's parade showcased India's 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti across all sectors.