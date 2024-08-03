Watch: Gangajal Poured At Agra’s Taj Mahal, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Hindu Mahasabha worker secretly offered Gangajal at a tomb within the renowned Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have detained two men, Vinesh and Shyam, on allegations of offering holy Gangajal at the tomb.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a man covertly pouring water from a Bisleri bottle on what seems to be a tomb. A security staff member is also visible; however, he did not stop him. A security staff member can also be seen in the video. However, when the man was offering the water, no one stopped him.

Meera Rathore, the district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha Women's Front, arrived at the Taj Mahal on Monday morning, carrying a Kanwar. She had filled the Kanwar with Gangajal and claimed that Lord Shiva came in her dreams and ordered her to do so. She wanted to offer the Gangajal at the Taj Mahal, but the police stopped her at the barrier at the western gate.

There was a commotion at the security barrier for several hours. She asserted that the Tejo Mahalaya is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and that she had come to offer Gangajal on the Shivling.

In a similar incident in 2019, a woman named Meena Diwakar tried to offer Kanwar at the Taj Mahal and performed Shiva Aarti there. Reports indicate that six cases have been filed against Meena Diwakar, all related to offering Kanwar and conducting Shiva Aarti at the Taj Mahal.