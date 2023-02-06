WATCH: Ghaziabad men Dance With Rifles, Fire in air While Drinking on Indirapuram Elevated Road; Five Held

New Delhi: A video is doing rounds on the internet for the last few days showing several men drinking and brandishing rifles and firing in the air on a Ghaziabad road. In the 41-second video clip, a Toyota Fortuner is seen parked on a stretch of Indirapuram elevated road while its occupants are consuming liquor, and dancing to music. Taking cognizance of the viral video, Ghaziabad police identified the SUV's owner through its registration number and arrested five people.

Raja Chowdhary, the owner of the car, was arrested on Sunday, and during questioning, he revealed the names of four others in the video, DCP, Trans Hindon, Deeksha Sharma told reporters on Monday (February 6, 2023).

Chowdhary owns two gymnasiums in Ghaziabad, she said, adding that two of the arrested -- Santosh Thakur and Arun Chauhan -- work as security guards in his gyms and were brandishing .315 bore rifles in the viral video.

The other two culprits have been identified as Rohit Sethi and Akash Sirohi, the DCP said.

Recommendation letters for cancellation of their arms licences have been sent to Kannauj and Etawah districts from where they were issued, the DCP added.

WATCH: Ghaziabad men Dance With Rifles, Fire in air While Drinking on Indirapuram Elevated Road