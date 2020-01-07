Watch: Girl holding 'Free Kashmir' poster at Gateway of India clarifies, apologises for creating stir

A day after a 'Free Kashmir' poster was seen during a protest in Mumbai, it sparked row and questions were raised about the girl who was holding it. The protests were held at the Gateway of India against the December 5 (Sunday) violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The social media was on fire with speculations about her.

On Tuesday, the girl took to her YouTube channel giving clarification for holding the 'Free Kashmir' placard. In a 3.26 minute-long video, Mehak Mirza Prabhu stated that she was standing at the protest site with the rest of the demonstrators raising slogans and singing songs about the several issues. She said that she saw placards being made and picked up the 'Free Kashmir' one. She clarified that she is not a Kashmiri but a Marathi born in Maharashtra.

She further said that holding the placard she wanted to talk about the basic constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as the internet services there are under suspension for the last five months. She said that just as the rest of the people in the country have access to the internet so should the people of Jammu and Kashmir to express themselves.

Calling herself a compassionate person, she said that she wants to make peace together and her aim in holding the placard was to give a call to make peace.

Prabhu said that she is a storyteller, writer and performer. She crafts short fictional stories and performs frequently and is known in the performance arts space. "You'll see my TedTalks, what kind of story I tell." She said, “The picture created by entire social media came as an absolute shock to me. Placard meant freedom to express themselves, freedom from the internet lockdown which many people have been voicing for. I was voicing my solidarity for a basic constitutional right. No other agenda or motive what so ever. If by being naive in understanding the impact it would have, and in the process create this stir. I apologise. I am an artist who believes in basic human compassion. Please spread let the power of love overcome hate.”

Speaking on her safety after the incident, she said, "The way it has gone...it is scary for my safety."

The demonstrators at the Gateway of India were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP', while some others read -- 'Stand with JNU'. Students from various colleges had gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of January 5-6 to protest against the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.

On January 5 evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.