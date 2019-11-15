Watch: GoAir plane veers off runway at Bengaluru airport, lands in grass field

NEW DELHI: A GoAir aeroplane with reportedly around 180 passengers on board had a major plane scare when their flight veered off the airstrip the runway and into the grass-covered strip of land on one side of the runway earlier on Monday.

The A320 jet had taken off from Nagpur on Monday and was scheduled to land at Bengaluru airport, However, just upon touching down, the flight sped straight off the airstrip and into the unpaved grass patch when the pilot increased engine speed and took off. The plane then circled around the Bengaluru airport, however, could not land due to bad weather conditions, and then proceeded to Hyderabad, where it landed safely.

Yes the flight missed the runway but it didn't land there ... The pilot saved us by taking off and ultimately landing in Hyderabad. I was on that flight. pic.twitter.com/u8ha2HVX1k — Shafeeq Hamza (@shamza) November 14, 2019

A passenger, who was on board the flight tweeted a video of their lucky escape.

All passengers were safe and the crew of the plane has been grounded, GoAir said in a statement. In addition, the pilot of the plane, who is an expatriate, was suspended.

"On November 11, our flight (G8 811) from Nagpur to Bengaluru carried out go around over the Bengaluru airport and was diverted to Hyderabad," said the airline in a statement to news agency IANS.

Civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident, involving an Airbus A320, for overshooting the runway and then undertaking a risky take-off from a grass strip.