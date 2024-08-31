Watch: Helicopter Crashes Near Mandakini River During Recovery Operation In Kedarnath

A helicopter, which had been damaged during a landing at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, slipped from an MI-17 helicopter during a recovery operation and crashed near the Mandakini River.

A video circulating on social media shows one helicopter falling while another lifts it. The video’s authenticity has not been confirmed.

The accident, occurring between Kedarnath and Gauchar, involved a malfunctioning helicopter from Kestral Aviation being lifted by an MI-17 helicopter when it fell. There have been no reported casualties.

Preliminary reports suggest that the helicopter fell due to a wire breakage during the lift. The incident did not result in damage to populated areas, mitigating potential harm.