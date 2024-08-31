Watch: Helicopter Crashes Near Mandakini River During Recovery Operation In Kedarnath
A damaged helicopter crashed near the Mandakini River after slipping from an MI-17 during a recovery operation at Kedarnath Dham.
A helicopter, which had been damaged during a landing at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, slipped from an MI-17 helicopter during a recovery operation and crashed near the Mandakini River.
A video circulating on social media shows one helicopter falling while another lifts it. The video’s authenticity has not been confirmed.
The KESTRAL Aircraft which was being taken underslung from #KedarNath to #Gauchar has been released midway on the river near Bhimballi#helicopter #India #BreakingNews #safefly #chardham pic.twitter.com/zDooyF7dY0 — Safe Fly Aviation (@AirCharterIndia) August 31, 2024
The accident, occurring between Kedarnath and Gauchar, involved a malfunctioning helicopter from Kestral Aviation being lifted by an MI-17 helicopter when it fell. There have been no reported casualties.
Preliminary reports suggest that the helicopter fell due to a wire breakage during the lift. The incident did not result in damage to populated areas, mitigating potential harm.
