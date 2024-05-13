Watch: Hoarding Collapses In Mumbai Amid Gusty Wind, 35 Injured, 100 Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A horrifying incident took place in Mumbai on Munday after a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump due to a sudden weather change. 35 people were injured and taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, while more than 100 are still feared trapped.

Mumbai is witnessing a massive duststorm from today's afternoon. Earlier, the officials informed that the under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to gusty wind near the Wadala area of Mumbai. As per PTI, two vehicles were damaged but there are no casualties reported yet.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the weather change and issued a yellow alert for certain regions in Mumbai for May 13. The department informed that the city can witness heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and dry, gusty winds, particularly in Thane and Raigad districts.