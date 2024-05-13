Watch: Hoarding Collapses In Mumbai Amid Gusty Wind, 35 Injured, 100 Feared Trapped
New Delhi: A horrifying incident took place in Mumbai on Munday after a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump due to a sudden weather change. 35 people were injured and taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, while more than 100 are still feared trapped.
#BreakingNews: मुंबई में अचानक बदला मौसम, होर्डिंग गिरने से 35 लोग घायल..100 से ज्यादा फंसे होने की आशंका#Rajneeti #MumbaiWeather #MumbaiRains | @ramm_sharma pic.twitter.com/Kl53lnL6TB — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 13, 2024
Mumbai is witnessing a massive duststorm from today's afternoon. Earlier, the officials informed that the under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to gusty wind near the Wadala area of Mumbai. As per PTI, two vehicles were damaged but there are no casualties reported yet.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the weather change and issued a yellow alert for certain regions in Mumbai for May 13. The department informed that the city can witness heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and dry, gusty winds, particularly in Thane and Raigad districts.
