Watch how Indian Army trains in Ladakh to deliver bolt from the blue behind enemy lines

A video tweeted by Northern Command, Indian Army, show glimpses from the exercise and its war-waging techniques to prepare for any threat in the region. As part of Exercise Changthang Prahar, the code name for the massive military drill, Indian Army's infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery, armoured regiments and paratroopers gave a display of their capabilities.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NorthernComd_IA

New Delhi: Indian Army trains, and trains hard to ensure victory in the battlefield. As part of its mission to keep its troops ready for any eventuality, the XVI Corps (Fire & Fury Corps) of the Army coming under the Northern Command organised a military drill which saw a massive deployment of soldiers in Eastern Ladakh, a region where the Indian soldiers and the Chinese Army are almost eye-to-eye.

"Glimpses of Ex Changthang Prahar - All Arms Integrated Excercise at Eastern Ladakh; employment of Mech Forces with force multipliers integrating high tech platforms; witnessed by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Cdr NC," the tweet read.

The video shows paratroopers jumping from helicopters, keeping a close watch of the area in the night, climbing up the tough mountainous terrain to hit the enemy hard. "Train hard, fight easy," "amidst danger, the play", "ready to fight anywhere and everywhere" are some of the captions used to describe the valour of the troops.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday witnessed the exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services in the Super High Altitude area in Eastern Ladakh. Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps explained him about Exercise Changthang Prahar. Lt gen Singh also interacted with the troops and boosted their morale.

The exercise encompassed employment of mechanised forces with force multipliers integrating high technology platforms, an official statement said. While commending the soldiers of Fire & Fury Corps, the Northern Army Commander exhorted them to maintain the high standards of the Army and be prepared for any eventuality in case of armed conflict.

Indian Army, India army military exercise, Ladakh, Fire and Fury Corps
