As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brunei, Indian media abuzz with the wealth of Sultan of Brunei. India and Brunei share a strategic relation. On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Brunei on a bilateral visit and said he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, specially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

On his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport. "Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also shared a video on his reception and interaction with Indian diaspora.

A very special welcome in Brunei Darussalam! Grateful for the affection.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, with an especially touching moment when he interacted with a young girl who presented him with a painting. The artwork featured the Tricolour alongside the child and the Prime Minister. The crowd, waving the Tricolour, cheered enthusiastically as PM Modi reciprocated their affection.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, Brunei is a key partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. The statement highlighted the strong and friendly relationship between India and Brunei, characterized by mutual respect and understanding on both bilateral and multilateral issues. The ties between the two nations are rooted in a shared history, culture, and traditions that span over a millennium.

This visit marks the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei and coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold discussions with Brunei's leadership, focusing on all aspects of their bilateral relationship and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Following this, PM Modi will visit Singapore on September 4th and 5th as part of his two-nation tour.