Watch: Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled By Indian Army At Pangong Tso Lake In Ladakh

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled By Indian Army At Pangong Tso Lake In Ladakh
This towering tribute to the Maratha warrior king stands as a symbol of valour, vision, and justice in the serene yet strategic region of Ladakh.
A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was inaugurated on December 26, 2024, on the banks of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,300 feet. The statue was unveiled by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, SC, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps and Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry. The inauguration ceremony was organized by the Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army, to commemorate the Maratha king known for his leadership and justice.
A video of the unveiling was shared by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army. According to the Fire and Fury Corps, the location was chosen to reflect the indomitable spirit of Shivaji Maharaj and to inspire the armed forces stationed in the region. The scenic Pangong Tso, known for its stunning beauty and strategic importance, now serves as a backdrop for this remarkable tribute.
#WATCH | Ladakh: On 26 Dec 2024, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was inaugurated on the banks of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,300 feet. The towering symbol of valour, vision and unwavering justice was inaugurated by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, SC, SM, VSM, GOC Fire and Fury… pic.twitter.com/Kc06twlnnj — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
