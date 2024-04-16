Watch: IAF Mi-17 Helicopters Flies Polling Teams To Booths In Naxal-Hit Area Ahead Of LS Polls

New Delhi: From ensuring the safety of the country to carrying out rescue operations in natural calamity-hit areas, India's armed forces are purported to help the country. As the general elections draw nearer, the armed forces are once again on the call to help to aid the aim of conducting free and fair elections.

In a bid to facilitate the safe arrival of the polling teams at the booths in the Naxal-hit area, the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed to provide heli-dropping.

Anurag Pandey, Bijapur Collector and Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur SP, assured of a peaceful voting process and safe environment for the election officials and voters. Gadchiroli SP, Neelotpal also informed that 6 IAF helicopters were deployed to heli drop 48 units of EVMs and polling teams in the highly sensitive area.

"Yesterday 6 Mi-17 helicopters of Indian Air Force came to us and from today they have started heli dropping, so today heli dropping of some 48 units is to be done where 48 units of EVMs and polling parties will be sent by helicopter. All these places fall in sensitive and highly sensitive areas," Gadchiroli SP told ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, polling teams leave by helicopter to Naxal-hit areas, in Gadchiroli



Gadchiroli is going for polls in the first phase on 19th April.

Anurag Pandey, Bijapur Collector informed that all the planning has been done under the direction of the Election Commission and the polling officials have been provided with the necessary equipment. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "The entire planning has been done under the guidance of the Election Commission and on the instructions of the Election Commission officials of our state. We start sending the teams three days before the polling. From today onwards, polling officials will leave for different areas.... All the election officials have been provided with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and all the necessary equipment... And will stay in camps and will do their work."

When asked about the challenges of conducting elections in Naxal-hit areas, the Bijapur Collector expressed confidence in the polling team and said that the election officials are filled with enthusiasm. "Election itself is challenging and Bijapur officials are completely ready for this. In the past Vidhan Sabha elections, they did a commendable job. You will see, all our election officials are filled with enthusiasm..."

Anurag Pandey also outlined the facilities for the polling team and said that they will conduct peaceful voting. "All the necessary arrangements are made, all the safety measures are there and we believe that we will conduct a peaceful and successful voting...We have the full support of the police force, Air Force, BSF."

Keeping in mind the summer season, the Bijapur Collector also stated that the polling team at polling booths and camps will have access to doctors, medical, food, refreshments, and ORS packets.

Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur SP while speaking to ANI explained the concept of helicopter dropping during elections and said that they are important for threat areas. He said, "The concept of heli-dropping is in existence due to the ID threats, ambush threats, naxal attacks... We send polling teams directly via helicopters to areas which are threat areas... The internal areas like Palnar, and Pusnar are threat areas."

The SP further said that a secure atmosphere will be created so that people can cast their votes without any fear. "Central armed forces, state armed forces and DRG are all involved and will conduct area dominance searches in various areas. A safe environment will be created in which common people can cast their votes..."

11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Bastar will be the only seat to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.