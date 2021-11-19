हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF

Watch: IAF's Mi-17 chopper crash-lands in Arunachal; pilot, crew safe

The 23-second-long video shows the IAF chopper losing control and crash landing at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place after the chopper encountered a technical snag.

Watch: IAF&#039;s Mi-17 chopper crash-lands in Arunachal; pilot, crew safe

Itanagar: A video of the Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with two pilots and three crew members on board, that crash-landed at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday has surfaced on social media.

The 23-second-long video shows the IAF chopper losing control and crash landing at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place after the chopper encountered a technical snag.

 

 

The helicopter was doing ration sorties for the Army from Hayuliang to Rochham of Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar. An official of Anjaw district said that the pilots and the crew members are safe while an engineer sustained some minor injuries.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, posted in the nearby areas, have subsequently helped the IAF pilots and the crew members to move to the nearest destination.

A court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

