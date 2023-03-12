Watch: Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Dispenses 25,000 Litre Water To Douse Goa Forest Fire

New Delhi: With forest fires continuing to rage in Goa, Indian Air Force has deployed Mi-17 to douse the blaze and help the state to save its rich flora and fauna. The IAF deployed the choppers on March 9 to fight raging forest fires using Bambi Buckets and the operation is continued as 7 fire spots are still active." 47000 litres of water have been dispensed by the IAF, over the afflicted area," stated IAF.

According to the Union environment ministry, the forest fire broke out due to the Long dry-spell and scorching summer conditions in the state. "Long dry-spell (almost no rains since mid-October, 2022), coupled with unprecedented high summer temperature with low humidity has resulted in a conducive atmosphere for fire, which has been aggravated by high winds observed in the past couple of weeks, particularly after sundown," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Goa Minister of Forests Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday (March 11) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support in dousing the forest fires in the state. "Received an intimation from the Honourable Prime Minister`s office that the Defence Ministry would provide full support and the office of the Honourable Prime minister will monitor the situation (of forest fires) closely," said Rane.

Taking to Facebook, Rane said, "As the Goa state`s Minister of Forests, I can`t begin to express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister and we will update the Prime Minister`s Office daily on the condition of the fires.

As per the reports received from the field, since March 5 and till March 11, 48 fire spots have been detected of which 41 fires have already been doused and seven are reported to be active, reported ANI.