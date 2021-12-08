Watch: Indian Armed Forces perform high-altitude helicopter training in Kashmir: In Pics

Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Tuesday conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley. This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment.

#WATCH | Chinar Corps conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley. This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, Navy & Army (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/OXbVGh0y5f — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen DP Panday (GOC 15 Corps) said, "It is important to ensure that our capabilities are correct. Therefore, we took out the time to enhance, ensure and validate our capabilities. It's a great event because all three services have participated in it."

The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces. The Heli-dropped task force operated in the snow-clad regions at heights over 9000 feet. The Heli Borne task force included troops from Infantry, the Special Forces and the MARCOS from the Indian Navy.

It included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apaches attack helicopters. The exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of the contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

