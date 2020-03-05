Watch: Indian Army destroys Pakistani posts across LoC using anti-tank guided missiles

In an apparent response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Indian Army recently used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army posts opposite the Kupwara sector, sources said.

It is learnt that the retaliatory strike was carried out by the Indian Army on February 24 and 25 in Rajouri and Tangdhar respectively. Notably, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector on February 15. Pakistani Army had targeted residential areas in order to help terrorists cross the border through Neelam Valley.

#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

On Tuesday (March 3), Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district prompting strong retaliation from the Indian side.

On Wednesday (March 4), Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had said in Lok Sabha that there were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) till February 23, 2020.

"There have been 27 encounters with terrorists in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since August 5 last year to February 23 this year. Forty-five terrorists were neutralised and 7 security force personnel were also martyred," the minister stated.

"In addition, 132 cases of cross border firing from August 5, 2019, to December 31, 2019, and 41 cases of cross border firing between January 1 and February 15 this year along the international border and LOC in the union territory of J&K were committed," Naik added.

The minister had also sai thta 1,586 incidents of ceasefire violations at the LoC and Indo-Pakistan international border took place in 2019.