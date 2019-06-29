close

Indian Army

WATCH: Indian Army displays its firepower at Deolali firing range in Nashik

The video shows multiple rockets being fired by troops from the multi-barrel rocket launchers at the Deolali Firing Ranges in Nashik.

NASHIK: A video of Indian Army showing its firepower at the Deolali Firing Range in Maharashtra's Nashik has come to fore. 

The video shows rocket launching practice by Indian Army's BM 21 Grad BM 21 at the Deolali Firing Range earlier this week.

 

The video was shared by Zee Media on Instagram with a caption: Rocket launching practice by Indian Army at School of Artillery, Nashik, Maharashtra. 

 

 

The video shows multiple rockets being fired by troops from the multi-barrel rocket launchers at the Deolali Firing Ranges in Nashik. 

It was a practice firing for troops from the multi-barrel rocket launchers.

The Army had in past held a spectacular demonstration of its firepower with 155 mm Howitzers blazing and multi-role helicopters displaying their might in the sky at an annual event organised by Artillery Division at Deolali Camp here. 

Under "Exercise Topchi", major artillery guns including 120 mm mortar, 105 mm Indian Field Gun, 155 mm Bofors and multi-barrel rocket launchers were showcased by the Artillery Regiment here. 

It not only showcased the artillery firepower, but also the aviation and surveillance capabilities of the Indian Army.

Indian Armyrocket launching firingDeolali firing rangeNashikMaharashtra
