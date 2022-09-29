NewsIndia
RAJNATH SINGH

WATCH: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on a visit to the Army Formation in Dinjan, Assam. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) visited Army Formation in Dinjan, Assam, and reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country. Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh till September 30, is accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita along with other senior officers. 

During the visit, he also interacted with Indian Army jawans and heard them singing the iconic "Sandese Aate Hain" song of the Bollywood movie "Border". 

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers," he tweeted.

WATCH: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during meet with Rajnath Singh 

According to the Ministry of Defence's official statement, Rajnath Singh was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as capability development and operational preparedness by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, and other senior officers. 

He was also briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the frontline. 

"He commended the stellar work and yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of Spear Corps under challenging conditions," the statement read.

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh will visit forward posts to make an on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will also interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and developing tourism. 

He is also scheduled to review infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) during his three-day visit.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022