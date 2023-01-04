topStoriesenglish
Watch: Indian YouTuber, Canadian dancer recreate 'Dola Re Dola' on New York street

The dynamic duo impresses with their energetic and fun choreography.

Viral Video: Even after twenty years, the famous song "Dola re Dola" by Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit from the film Devdas continues to rule. Over the years, the song has grown to be a cult classic, and many individuals have attempted to capture the charm by imitating the dance moves. In the present, viewers are delighted with a video that has gone viral on social media showing an Indian and a Canadian man dancing gracefully to the song on the streets of New York.

Jainil Mehta from India and Alex Wong from Canada are seen dancing to the Devdas song while wearing vibrant lehengas in the viral Instagram video. They were seen dancing heartily to the upbeat song while still being barefoot. The caption reads, "When two dancers ‘Dola' together in New York City! RIP to our feet."Social media users, especially Indians, were thrilled to watch the exquisite Indian dance performed abroad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

People left compliments and emojis in the comment section after being ecstatic to see the dance. The video has received over two million views on instagram. One user wrote, “This is so cool!! But also… barefoot in the streets of New York…”. “I like how gracefully they both performed”, wrote the another user. 

 

