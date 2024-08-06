Advertisement
WATCH: Islamist Extremists Attack Bangladeshi Hindu, Minority; Burn Houses, Kidnap Women Amid Weak Leadership

Islamist groups, taking advantage of the weak leadership, have capitalised on the moment to attack the Hindu minority, who have faced ongoing discrimination and persecution in the predominantly Muslim country.  

Aug 06, 2024
Under the cover of clashes after Sheikh Hasina's exile from Bangladesh, Islamist extremists have taken advantage of the political turmoil to unleash a wave of terror and violence against the Hindu community. Several reports from across the country show extremists vandalising and looting Hindu temples and houses.  

Between 1964 and 2013, approximately 11 million Hindus have emigrated from the country. This represents a 14 percent decline in the Hindu population compared to 1951.

Violence Against Bangladeshi Hindus  

Hindu councillor Hardhan Roy from Rangpur City Corporation, a member of the Awami League party, was shot dead amid violent clashes between thousands of Bangladeshi protesters and government supporters. The protesters, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, engaged in intense confrontations that led to Roy's fatal shooting, heightening tensions and unrest in the region.  

According to local media reports, miscreants also targeted ISKCON Temple and Kali temples.  

Videos and eyewitness reports from the affected areas reveal severe atrocities. As per reports, Hindu women are being kidnapped and taken to unknown locations, while their homes are looted and burned.

Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as Bangladesh's prime minister concluded on Monday as she fled the country after more than a month of violent protests. The military has announced plans to establish an interim government. According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday amid unrest involving police shootings, mob violence, and widespread arson across the country.

