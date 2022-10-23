NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

WATCH: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps woman at public event, stirs controversy

In the viral video Karnataka minister V Somanna is seen getting angry and slapping a woman as she approaches him with a plea to resolve her grievance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps woman at public event, stirs controversy

New Delhi: In a shocking incident Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna surrounded himself with controversy after a video him of slapping a woman went viral on social media. Somanna allegedly slapped a woman in a village in Gundlupet when she went with a plea to resolve her grievance. In the video going viral on social media Karnataka minister Somanna is seen turning angry and hitting the woman on the face as she approaches him reportedly pleading him to allot a plot. 

According to PTI report, Somanna, who is the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar, had gone to Hangla village in Gundlupet and was taking part in a property document distribution ceremony.

Property documents were given to landless people who were occupying government land for residential purposes but had not secured any ownership of it till now.

Karnataka Minister V Somanna Slaps woman 

Though the Minister had not reacted to the incident yet his office has shared a video in which the woman said she only pleaded a plot be granted to her as she was too poor.

"I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me consoling me that he would help me but it was publicised that he beat me up," the woman accompanied by her children said in the video.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh criticised the minister for his purported conduct. "What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" Ramesh tweeted. (sic)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022