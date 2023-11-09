trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686213
WATCH- KTR's Fortunate Escape As He Topples From Campaign Vehicle In Telangana Election Rally

The BRS leader, accompanied by party members, was on the vehicle when a sudden brake resulted in the iron railing collapsing, causing the leaders to fall.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao narrowly avoided an accident during an election campaign in Armoor town, Nizamabad district. KTR sustained minor injuries when he and other BRS leaders fell off the campaign vehicle due to sudden braking by the driver.

The BRS leader, along with local party members, was standing on the vehicle when an abrupt brake caused the iron railing to collapse, leading to the leaders falling to the ground. The minister’s security personnel quickly came to his aid. The mishap happened when KTR and others were participating in a rally to the office of the returning officer, where the BRS candidate from Armoor, Jeevan Reddy, was filing his nomination.

The KTR’s office said that KTR resumed the rally after the incident and later headed to Kodangal for the roadshow.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.
The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

