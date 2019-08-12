Watch: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal steals the show again, dances with tricolour in hand

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, first became a social media sensation with his fiery speech in Lok Sabha on abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. And now he is here to steal the show again, this time with his moves.

In a video shared by the leader on microblogging site Twitter, Namgyal can be seen shaking a leg holding tricolour in his hand. The video was apparently filmed during the MP’s welcome when he returned from the national capital to Ladakh.

Sharing the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh said that people of the region had vowed to celebrate without using firecrackers. The 34-year-old leader said that the “video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment”.

The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations.

This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/tP3CNj0lym — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 11, 2019

Namgyal had earlier tweeted that he had received a “heart pounding welcome” in his village Matho. He had tweeted, “The village reminds me of my early years which empowered me to become the leader I am today.”

During the discussion in Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which makes Ladakh a separate Union Territory, Namgyal had launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing all previous Congress-led governments of ignoring the region in their bid to woo Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the BJP leader, all previous governments had ignored Ladakh’s demand to get separated from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Article 370 had prevented the growth of Ladakh, and with the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the region was expecting a new dawn.

The video of his speech in Parliament was widely circulated on social media platforms.