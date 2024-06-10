Watch: Leopard Or Cat? Video Of Wild Animal Taking Stroll Behind PM Modi During Swearing-In Event In Rashtrapati Bhawan Goes Viral

It was all grandeur when Narendra Modi along with his 72 ministers took oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhawan last evening. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to them. While the event lasted for around two hours, leaders of even neighbouring countries were in attendance along with other foreign dignitaries.

The whole council of ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sitting on a dais while the President was on the left-hand side to administer oath to them. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was that a wild animal, most people claiming it to be a leopard, was spotted taking a stroll behind the stage where the ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sitting and taking the oath.

Sharp-eyed netizens spotted the animals walking casually behind the stage when BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was taking the oath of office. Uikey was administered oath as the Minister of State. Netizens shared the video on social media wondering if was it a pet animal or a wild leopard who sneaked in during the ceremony.

Watch The Video Here

An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork



~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look pic.twitter.com/owu3ZXacU3 — The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 10, 2024

The animal can also be spotted in the live feed shared on YouTube by the Prime Minister's office at around 03.21.52 hours time in the video.

Netizens reacted surprisingly to the video. "Lmao..is it edited or what? How come no one noticed this. Looks like a big cat," said one user.

Another user said, "By its size it defenitely looks like a leopard.."

By its size it defenitely looks like a leopard.. pic.twitter.com/hzb8NAIF2w — loneranger_in (@lonerangerin_) June 10, 2024

"It's a cat. It may be Savannah breed which walks and looks like a leopard but harmless," said another X user.

A user shared another footage. "you can notice it here as well in the first 5 seconds, probably a domesticated cat," he said.

you can notice it here as well in the first 5 seconds, probably a domesticated cat https://t.co/16TRSCTbvD — rishi. (@rishiirs_) June 10, 2024

Whether it was a cat or a leopard could not be identified due to low light but it definitely sent chills down the spine of the netizens.