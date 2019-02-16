हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vayu Shakti-2019

Watch live: IAF's fire power demonstration Vayushakti 2019

Watch it live on the IAF's official Facebook page - https://m.facebook.com/IndianAirForce/

Watch live: IAF's fire power demonstration Vayushakti 2019

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities on Saturday during 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019' in Pokharan firing range in Rajasthan. The exercise starts at 5.20 pm.

Watch it live on the IAF's official Facebook page - m.facebook.com/IndianAirForce. The exercise is also being telecast live on DD National and be webcast on gov.in/iaf.

The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of IAF will showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations.

The firepower demonstration by the IAF is conducted once in three years which is participated by fighters, transports, helicopters, force enablers and support systems.

First such demonstration was held on July 21, 1953, at Tilpat range in New Delhi. The last demonstration at Tilpat was conducted on March 18, 1989, and thereafter the event moved to Pokharan range in Rajasthan, which shares the border with Pakistan.

