WATCH LIVE Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming Details | NASA Link: Watch Chandra Grahan 2022 Live Video Today Visible in India

Chandra Grahan India 2022 LIVE Updates: According to Indian time, the Penumbral Eclipse will start on November 8 at 1.32 pm. This is the beginning of an eclipse when the outer part of the Earth's shadow begins to cover the Moon.

From 2.39 pm onwards, the earth's dark shadow will touch the moon and a partial lunar eclipse will begin. This part of the eclipse will also not be visible in India because the moon would not have risen in India at that time.

Earth's shadow will gradually cover the Moon and after that at 3.46 pm the Earth's shadow will completely cover the Moon. The total lunar eclipse will start from here.

The total lunar eclipse will last till 5.11 pm. There will be a total lunar eclipse of 1 hour 25 minutes.

From 5.11 pm onwards, the shadow of the earth will gradually start moving away from the moon and again a partial lunar eclipse will begin to appear, in which a part of the moon will be seen as cut.

At 6.19 pm, the partial lunar eclipse will also end and the moon will be visible in its full size. However, due to the Penumbral Eclipse, a black shadow will continue to be seen on the Moon, which will remain till 7.26 pm. At 7.26 pm, the moon will be completely free from the shadow of the eclipse.