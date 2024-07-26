Watch: LoP Rahul Gandhi Gets New Address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been offered a new residence: Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, according to sources. Speculation about his new residence intensified after his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the bungalow. Parliamentary sources confirmed that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow, and a response from him is awaited.

Previously, Gandhi resided at 12, Tughlaq Lane since he became an MP. However, he vacated this house after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha last year following his conviction in a defamation case. Subsequently, Gandhi moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, where he continued to live even after his disqualification was revoked.

Delhi: (In Visual) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's new residence pic.twitter.com/PXSKk3vlFZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2024

Now, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow, which is designated for those holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.