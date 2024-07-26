Advertisement
Watch: LoP Rahul Gandhi Gets New Address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Previously, Rahul Gandhi resided at 12, Tughlaq Lane since he became an MP. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been offered a new residence: Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, according to sources. Speculation about his new residence intensified after his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the bungalow. Parliamentary sources confirmed that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow, and a response from him is awaited.

Previously, Gandhi resided at 12, Tughlaq Lane since he became an MP. However, he vacated this house after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha last year following his conviction in a defamation case. Subsequently, Gandhi moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, where he continued to live even after his disqualification was revoked.

Now, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow, which is designated for those holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

