NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICS

WATCH: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Jumps Off State Ministry Building; Know Why

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal allegedly attempted to jump from the third floor of the state ministry building.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, a key member of Ajit Pawar's faction within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allegedly attempted to jump off the third floor of the state mantralay building on Friday to oppose 'dilution' of tribal quota.

Several tribal MLAs, including Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Zirwal, jumped off the Mantralaya building onto safety nets, in protest against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation category.

Watch Video Here:

Multiple visuals have emerged online showing tribal leaders, including the NCP MLA Zariwal, being rescued from safety nets after their jump. The footage shows the leaders lying on the nets while authorities work to reach them and bring them to safety.

