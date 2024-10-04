WATCH: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Jumps Off State Ministry Building; Know Why
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal allegedly attempted to jump from the third floor of the state ministry building.
Trending Photos
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, a key member of Ajit Pawar's faction within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allegedly attempted to jump off the third floor of the state mantralay building on Friday to oppose 'dilution' of tribal quota.
Several tribal MLAs, including Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Zirwal, jumped off the Mantralaya building onto safety nets, in protest against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation category.
Watch Video Here:
#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra's Mantralaya and got stuck on the safety net. Police present at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/nYoN0E8F16 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024
Multiple visuals have emerged online showing tribal leaders, including the NCP MLA Zariwal, being rescued from safety nets after their jump. The footage shows the leaders lying on the nets while authorities work to reach them and bring them to safety.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv