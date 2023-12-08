Watch: Mahua Moitra Delivers Fierce Speech Against BJP After Expulsion From Lok Sabha

TMC leader and now a former Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra today delivered a fierce speech after being expelled from Parliament in cash for a query case. Moitra was not allowed to speak inside the lower house with the speaker citing previous precedences. Moitra got up twice with her notes to speak during the discussion but was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Moitra also equated her expulsion from the Lok Sabha with hanging by a 'kangaroo court'.

Talking to media outside the house, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra lashed out at the government saying that the move is aimed at bulldozing opposition and silencing leaders who speak against Adani. She also claimed that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel and this is the beginning of the BJP's end. She also said that she is 49 years old now and she will fight the BJP inside and outside Parliament for the next 30 years.

#WATCH | "This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponization of a Parliamentary Committee. Ironically, the ethics committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to… pic.twitter.com/vA6Q2Nt1AT — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

"There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anywhere. Expulsion is based on the ground that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the share of the login. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament," she said.

VIDEO | "The 17th Lok Sabha has indeed been historic. It is a House which saw the passage of the Women's Reservation Rescheduling Bill, but it has presided over the most tenacious witch-hunt of one of 78 women MPs. This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponisation of a Parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/Y0CyUG9OPw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

Moitra further said that the Centre may send CBI to her house and she will harassed for the next six months. "I am 49 years old and I will fight you for the next 30 years inside and outside Parliament. The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. You have assumed the power of the quasi-authority. You have disregarded due process and abused every tenet. This is the beginning of your (BJP) end. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of yours (BJP)," Moitra said.

She said that the Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponization of a Parliamentary Committee. "The ethics committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'Thok Do' us into submission," she said.

The TMC leader alleged that the findings are based solely on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and she was not allowed to cross-examine any of the two. "One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner who with malified intention masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me, they are polar opposites to each other," she said

Announcing the expulsion of Moitra in the alleged charge of "cash for parliament questions", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP."