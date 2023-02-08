Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is known for her fiery speeches and aggressive style, lost her cool in Parliament during 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha. Moitra hurled abuse when Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was speaking during the motion. Moitra launched a stinging attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg Research row and alleged that the billionaire businessman had taken the country for a ride.

There were angry exchanges between TMC MP Moitra and the BJP members after she finished her speech. While K Ram Mohan Naidu continued to speak, Moitra got up in between and shouted certain objectionable words following which a ruckus erupted in the house. Naidu was even seen pleading that members should let him speak. The Chair also objected to her remark and urged members to avoid cuss words. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Moitra to apologise out of morality and said if she does not it would reflect on her culture.

Please watch … monkey brigade out in full force to shut me up. https://t.co/C2jPC2CYxm February 7, 2023

Moitra brought two birthday caps to the House to press her argument that the businessman being most talked about had befooled the government. She demanded that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group.

Beginning her address by quoting from President Droupadi Murmu's address, Moitra said, "Every word I utter is going to be an oblation and offering a truth into my 'maha yagna' of nation building." "I want to start off by saying as an ex-investment banker, I want companies to thrive. But I want honest, hardworking Indian companies to strive and not trapeze artists. As an MP colleague of mine likes to say the Chair always asked me not to get angry. I will not be angry for what I have to say. I will only say that we've all been fooled," she said.

Referring to a statement by the Adani group in which it had said that short-seller Hindenburg's report was a calculated attack on India, she said, "The pride of India is not the wealth of one individual, pride of India lies in the robustness of its institutional structures."

"India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world. Don't let him smear your time in government, with a stink of crony capitalism. Please immediately order a full complete and thorough investigation into all matters...Our country's reputation is at risk," Moitra said.

The opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash. The group has denied the charges.

The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it. (With PTI inputs)