NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

As per Delhi Fire Service Department officials, a call about the fire was received at around 1.40 a.m. The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in Bawana industrial area.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. 25 fire tenders rushed to the site. More details awaited.



January 3, 2024

Upon receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported, they added.