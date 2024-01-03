trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705551
DELHI FIRE

Watch: Massive Fire At Factory In Delhi's Bawana, 25 Fire Tenders Deployed

Upon receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:54 AM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

As per Delhi Fire Service Department officials, a call about the fire was received at around 1.40 a.m. The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in Bawana industrial area.

Upon receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported, they added. 

