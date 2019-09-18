Watch: Miraculous escape for man hit, dragged by bus in Kerala

New Delhi: A man in Kozhikode district of Kerala had a miraculous escape after he was hit and dragged by a bus.

A CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI shows that the man on a scooter fell off after the bus hit his two-wheeler. As a result of which, the man, along with his vehicle, got caught under the front wheel of the bus and were dragged. Soon, the people on the road alerted the bus driver to stop the vehicle and rushed to save him. However, the man quickly got up and walked away.

Here's the chilling video.

#WATCH Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district‘s Engapuzha. #Kerala (source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/YAgf8vOg66 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

"Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district's Engapuzha," tweeted ANI.

The man reportedly suffered minor injuries in the accident.