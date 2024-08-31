Watch: Mumbai Man Slams Cab Driver On Ground For Bumping Into His Luxury Car

The police have filed a case against a couple for assaulting a cab driver after their luxury car was hit by the cab near the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, police said.

The video of the incident took place on Friday and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Rishabh and a woman who was with him exited their car and began slapping the cab driver. Rishabh then lifted the driver and threw him onto the ground, resulting in severe injuries to his head and body.

As per the Parksite police, the entire incident took place in Ghatkopar. A man named Rishabh, a resident of a society was driving his luxury car into the society when an Ola cab, following behind, lightly bumped his vehicle.



According to ANI Reports, After the cars stopped in the lane, the cab driver's vehicle barely hit Rishabh's car from behind. The couple got out of the car and started slapping the cab driver. He then lifted the driver and slammed him onto the ground which caused serious injuries to his head and body.

Parksite police have registered a case against two people based on the statement of a 24-year-old Ola driver named Qayamuddin Mainuddin Qureshi. No arrests have been made so far.

As per the police, the cab driver was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by security personnel and later admitted to JJ Hospital due to the severity of the injuries on his head.