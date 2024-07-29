Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the NDA government today while speaking about the Budget 2024. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gandhi reiterated that once Congress comes to power, it will carry out the caste census on the first go. He also alleged that the people of the country are not getting their due rights based on their percentage. Showing a picture of the Halwa ceremony in the lower house, Rahul Gandhi said that OBC or tribal or Dalit officers were not part of the Halwa ceremony. At this point, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen using her palm to cover her face in bemusement.

"Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa bant raha hai aur 73% hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India...Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai....Of the 20 people, only one was from the minority and one from the OBC. However, none of the two was present in this photo. They were sent back at the time of the photograph," said Rahul Gandhi.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that there were only 3 OBC officers among the top 90 bureaucrats. During the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi promised - Jitani Aabadi, Utna Haq - saying that people would get their due representation as per the constituents of their population.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on bureaucrats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress leader is unaware of what he speaks. "The present secretaries in the Government of India were recruited at the time of the Congress government," said Amit Shah, reminding Rahul Gandhi that he should question the Congress party for a lesser number of OBC secretaries at present. Shah also said that the Prime Minister of India is OBC but Rahul is counting the secretaries.