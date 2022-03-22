Watch: Noida Police chief, District Megistrate's pro-level dance on Holi goes viral

New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours brings everyone together to have fun and our administrative officers are no different. In a video that is going viral after Holi, Noida Police Commissioner and District Magistrate can be seen dancing to the tunes of Holi.

The video shows Police Commissioner Alok Singh and DM Suhas LY dancing on several Punjabi hits, including Daler Mehandi’s famous track ‘Bolo Tarara’ in a Holi party.

Watch the video here!

A video showing #Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh and DM Suhas LY, dancing on a Punjabi track during #Holi celebrations, is going #viral on social media. Netizens are praising the two top officials for their dancing skills. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/nIyI0kWt9Q — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) March 21, 2022

The officers were joined by their colleagues, who were seen enjoying the occasion to the fullest.

As per reports, the video was shot during the Holi party in the police line located in Surajpur.

Later, Commissioner Police Commissioner congratulated the Noida police force for a successful Holi event.

"After the successful completion of Holi festival, congratulated the entire police family on Holi. Organized Holi Milan ceremony in Police Lines courtyard, in which police families were present along with their families,” he wrote.

