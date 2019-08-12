Watch: Offshore Support Vessel catches fire, Indian Coast Guard rescues crew

An Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar caught fire ar around 11.30 am on Monday, forcing all 29 crew members to jump into the sea off Vishakapatnam.

The Indian Coast Guard swung into action after a massive blaze engulfed the vessel. It is reported that a loud explosion occurred on the vessel followed by a cloud of thick smoke from a massive fire on board.

All 29 crew members jumped into the sea and while 28 of them were rescued immediately by the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ISCGS) Rani Rashmoni - in close vicinity of where the incident took place, search is currently underway for the one missing crew member. ICGS Samudra Paheredar, an ICG helicopter and ICGS C-432 have also been pressed into action to help with the rescue and relief efforts.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a complete investigation is likely once the blaze is put out.