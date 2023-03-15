Watch: Opposition MPs March To ED Office Demanding Probe On Adani Allegations

New Delhi: The row between the Congress and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK affected the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday (March 15) as both Houses adjourned till 2 pm. Several Opposition MPs then started their march from Parliament to the Enforcement Directorate office to submit a memorandum over the Adani Enterprises issue.

Opposition MPs, holding placards and shouting slogans, reiterated their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also part of the march to the ED office and demanded action on scam allegations against Adani. He said, "All of us are going to meet the Director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. But the Govt is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI & other banks are destroyed."

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs begin their march from Parliament to ED office to submit a memorandum over Adani issue. pic.twitter.com/AEMd2Zx0vJ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Amid the constant back and forth between the BJP and Opposition parties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members of the Parliament to maintain decorum so the House could run.

"This house is meant for holding discussions and dialogues. Let's talk about policy and a have good discussion on issues related to public welfare. If we want people's welfare and consider this house a temple of democracy, I will request that at least don't comment on this house," Birla said as quoted by PTI.

"It is not right to comment, either inside (the house) or outside. Talk about issues and policy here. It is not right to bring placards like this here. I am warning. This is wrong," he said. "Placards and sloganeering are never allowed in the house. Go back to your seats. I will give you adequate time to speak," Birla said.