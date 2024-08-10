‘Watch Out’: VP Dhankhar Condemns Congress Leader Over ‘Bangladesh Can Happen In India’ Remark

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed deep concern over remarks made by certain Congress leaders, condemning their comments that events occurring in Bangladesh could also happen in India. He exclaimed, “Be on watch out!” Although Dhankhar did not directly name individuals, his attack was directed at senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Vice President was attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan high court when he condemned the statements by sying, “Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning.”

He further questioned how a citizen of the country, one who has served as a Member of Parliament and another with extensive experience in the Foreign Service, could so quickly claim that what happened in a neighboring country could occur in India.

Be on watch out!!



Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning.



How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament, and the other who has seen enough of Foreign Service… pic.twitter.com/MWEoz1Ao1C — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 10, 2024

Earlier, Sajjan Singh Verma from the Congress party's Madhya Pradesh unit, gave similar sentiments, suggesting that, much like protestors in Bangladesh who occupied the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ousted her from the country, people in India would one day 'storm' the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh's prime minister on August 5 and flew directly to Delhi from Dhaka within hours of her departure; she has been residing in Delhi ever since.