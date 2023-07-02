Watch: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Humble Act of Sewa in Amritsar Touches Hearts

Newly engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, have been capturing hearts with their recent visit to the holy city of Amritsar. After their pictures at Shri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, took social media by storm, a heartwarming video of the duo engaging in Sewa (selfless service) at the revered place has now emerged.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Embrace Sewa

In the recently surfaced video, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen wholeheartedly performing Sewa at Shri Harmandir Sahib. Dressed in an elegant white kurta and salwar, Parineeti gracefully washes dishes, radiating a beautiful smile. Standing beside her, Raghav, donning a white and beige kurta, assists her in the humble task. Their selfless act of Sewa reflects their deep reverence for the sacred place.



cre Trending Stories

A Special Visit with Loved Ones

Sharing identical pictures from their visit to Shri Harmandir Sahib, Parineeti and Raghav expressed the significance of their time together. Parineeti wrote, "My visit this time was even more special, with him by my side." Raghav also shared his sentiments, stating, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti Chopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

A Journey Filled with Shared Experiences

Before their Amritsar visit, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted attending the Day-3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. Their presence in the stands garnered attention and appreciation from fans around the world, showcasing their shared love for sports and camaraderie.

A Union Celebrated with Gratitude

Recently engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who showered them with love and support. In a thank-you note, they acknowledged the overwhelming outpouring of positivity, especially regarding their engagement. They emphasized how their union had united their different worlds and expressed their joy at gaining a larger, extended family. They also extended a special thank you to the media for their continuous support and presence on their special day.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's visit to Amritsar not only showcases their love and respect for sacred places but also highlights their commitment to selfless service. Their acts of Sewa have touched the hearts of many, further solidifying their bond as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.