Watch: Passengers Get Off Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express Train In Odisha As Smoke Comes Out Of A Coach

New Delhi: On Tuesday, smoke was seen coming out of one of the coaches of the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station. In the video going viral, it seems like some fire incident, however, the railway officer confirmed that no unfortunate incident has occurred.

In the clip shared by the news agency ANI, smoke is seen coming out of one of the coaches of the express train, and people aboard are seen getting off the train in a hurry to avoid any unfortunate incident thinking of a fire breakout in the coach. However, it was later confirmed that there was no such mishap.

Basanta Kumar Satpathy, Railway officer talking to ANI informed that there was no mishap and the smoke was caused due to the brake binding after the sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.



The railway officer further informed that a thorough check of the express train would be carried out at the Brahmapur station.

"The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," Satpathy told ANI.