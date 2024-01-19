WATCH: PM Modi Gets Emotional During PMAY Event In Maharashtra, Says 'Wish I Had A Home...'

Solapur: In a heartfelt moment during the inaugural address of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) scheme in Solapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn't contain his emotions while discussing the housing scheme in Maharashtra.

Fulfilling A Promise: PM Modi's Heartfelt Inaugural Address

"Today marks the inauguration of the largest society built under PM Awas Yojana. It was my commitment in 2014, and witnessing it now is a fulfilling moment. I couldn't help but think, I wish I too had the opportunity to live in such a house during my childhood," shared PM Modi in his inaugural address.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Maharashtra's Solapur says, "In the 3rd term of our Central government, in my next term, India will be in the top three economies of the world. I have given this guarantee to the people of India that in my next term, I will bring India into the top three… pic.twitter.com/A4DEGrrVOR — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Diverse Beneficiaries Of PMAY Scheme

The beneficiaries of this housing initiative encompass handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, bidi workers, and drivers, among others. "I am delighted to see the fulfilment of the pledge we made for the thousands of poor and labourers in Solapur. When I laid the foundation stone for this project, I guaranteed that I would soon return to hand over the keys to your houses," added the Prime Minister.

Govt Dedicated To Welfare And Implementation Of Schemes

PM Modi reiterated the government's dedication to the welfare of the poor and the effective implementation of schemes to enhance their lives. He emphasized the challenges faced by the underprivileged in previous governments and reaffirmed his commitment to a government devoted to their welfare since 2014.

"Our government, following the ideals of Prabhu Shree Ram, ensures good governance and honesty in the country," stated the Prime Minister.

Challenges Faced By The Poor During Previous Regimes

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the poor under earlier governments, PM Modi highlighted the persistence of poverty despite slogans of 'Garibi Hatao.' He underscored the loopholes in policies, intentions, and loyalty of past administrations.

Inauguration Of AMRUT 2.0 Projects

During the address, the Prime Minister inaugurated 7 Amrit Projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore across various cities in Maharashtra, extending congratulations to the people of the state on this special occasion. AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide universal water supply coverage and sewerage/septage management in all statutory towns.

In line with the government's philosophy, PM Modi emphasized the dignity of labour, self-reliance, and the welfare of the poor. He expressed the government's dedication to implementing schemes that alleviate the difficulties of the poor and improve their lives.

Anticipation For Ram Lalla's Historic Consecration

PM Modi concluded with anticipation for the historic consecration of Ram Lalla, expressing devotion during this special time ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses to Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur. Furthermore, he kickstarted the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the program.