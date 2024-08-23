Watch: PM Modi Greets Ukraine President With Hug, Zelenskyy Gets Emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. This is a historic moment as the first time an Indian Prime Minister visited Ukraine. Both Indian and Ukrainian leaders are expected to focus on finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

PM Modi warmly greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his trademark hug during his visit to Ukraine. During the meeting, Zelenskyy got emotional as the leaders shared the plight of people affected by the war. This moment highlighted the strong diplomatic relation between both Prime Ministers.

PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv.

After laying floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with President Zelenskyy ahead of their bilateral discussions. This visit marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country. The Gandhi statue, representing the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence, was unveiled in 2020 at the AV Fomin Botanical Garden to commemorate the 151st anniversary of his birth.

PM Narendra Modi arrived today at Kyiv Railway Station in Ukraine. His arrival marks a historic visit, highlighting India's support and strengthening diplomatic ties with Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Later in the day at the Mariinskyi palace venue both leaders will hold a restricted meeting to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.