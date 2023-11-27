Watch- PM Modi Showered With Flower Petals During A Roadshow In Hyderabad

New Delhi: Ahead of the state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a large-scale roadshow in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday. The Prime Minister was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the enormous crowd that gathered for the event. Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP MP K Laxman, accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

A sizable crowd lined both sides of the roads to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. Prior to the event, the Hyderabad police had implemented several restrictions and diversions at various locations in the city to facilitate PM Modi's electoral roadshow.

#WATCH | Telangana Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/7u66pEVJja November 27, 2023

Earlier today, PM Modi launched an attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress and said that whenever someone talks about 'corruption', 'appeasement' or 'Dynastic Politics', the picture of BRS and Congress comes to people's mind, adding that there is no guarantee as to when Congress MLAs will join BRS.

"Whenever someone talks about corruption, appeasement or Parivarvaad (Dynastic Politics), the picture of BRS and Congress immediately comes to their mind. Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana," PM Modi said in Karimnagar on Monday. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. Whenever one talks about development and prosperity, they see the BJP," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered prayers on Monday. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to the polls on November 30.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), secured victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, capturing 47.4 percent of the overall vote share. The Congress trailed significantly, securing only 19 seats.