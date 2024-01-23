WATCH: PM Modi Tries His Hands On Carving Tool As He Inspects Bust Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased his artistic skills as he tried his hands on a carving tool while inspecting a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Tuesday. The event took place at an exhibition held at the historic Red Fort, marking the celebration of Parakram Diwas.

Captivating Video: PM Modi Tries His Hands On Carving Tool

A video posted by news agency ANI captured the moment as PM Modi immersed himself in the art of carving, emphasizing his connection with the cultural heritage represented by Netaji's bust. The exhibition at the Red Fort served as a backdrop for this unique interaction.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a carving tool as he inspects a bust of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose at the exhibition at Red Fort, organised on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. pic.twitter.com/3eA8m7HpeI — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Interaction With Young Achievers

Before his artistic endeavour, the Prime Minister engaged with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees. At his residence in the national capital, a freewheeling interaction unfolded between PM Modi and the young achievers.

Awardees Showcase Their Talents To PM

The awardees shared their remarkable achievements, spanning various fields such as music, culture, solar power, badminton, chess, and more. PM Modi listened keenly as the children detailed their accomplishments, creating an atmosphere of exchange and inspiration.

Q&A Session: Children Grill PM Modi On Varied Topics

In an engaging question-and-answer session, the children posed queries to the Prime Minister. When asked about his interests, PM Modi revealed his passion for diverse music genres, highlighting its role in his meditation routine.

Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana: PM Modi's Solar Vision

Addressing recent developments, PM Modi discussed the launch of the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana. He recounted his experiences as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, emphasizing the importance of harnessing solar energy. The Prime Minister explained how this initiative would benefit the people.

Honouring Netaji's Legacy: PM Modi's Insightful Discussion

Further conversations revolved around the significance of the day – Parakram Diwas, and the government's commitment to honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. PM Modi shared insights into the initiatives taken to commemorate this occasion.

PMRBP-2024 Awardees: Recognizing Exceptional Achievements

The Government bestowed the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar upon 19 outstanding children from across the country in seven categories. These categories include Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science and Technology, Social Service, Sports, and Environment. Each awardee received a medal, certificate, and citation booklet, contributing to their recognition and encouragement.

Nationwide Recognition: Diverse Awardees from 18 States/UTs

This year, the 19 awardees, comprising 9 boys and 10 girls, hail from 18 different States/Union Territories. The recognition spans a spectrum of talents and accomplishments, reflecting the diverse and exceptional contributions of the youth across the nation in various fields.