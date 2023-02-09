WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Says Theatres Running Housefull in Srinagar; Netizens ask was he Referring to SRK's Pathaan?

NEW DELHI: While replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the lower house on Wednesday, Prime Minister made a special reference to Jammu and Kashmir, where, he said that the cinema halls are running house full after a very long time due to improved security situation in the Union territory. The Prime Minister, while referring to the changed political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Srinagar ke andar barso baad cinema houseful dekhe gaye (After years, cinema halls are running houseful in Srinagar)."

PM Modi also made a reference to the last leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir and recalled the threats issued by terrorists to him when he organised the BJP's campaign to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in the 90s. He told the lawmakers in Lok Sabha that despite threat, he went ahead with his plans and unfurled Tiranga at the historic Lal Chowk in 1991.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, the PM said those who have recently come back from there and were part of the 'tiranga yatra' could have seen how freely people can move around there.

Though the PM did not mention Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’, which has smashed box office records in India and abroad, this has left his fans wondering if the PM was actually referring to the film. SRK’s blockbuster Pathaan has broken several previous records and revived Bollywood with record-breaking collections.

According to noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has officially become second-highest grossing Hindi film. He tweeted, "Pathaan will cross *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 30 lacs, Tue 25 lacs. Total: ₹ 15.95 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 446.20 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25.

Elated over PM Modi's speech, SRK Fan Club shared a small portion of his speech in Lok Sabha on Twitter for millions of SRK fans who are celebrating the success of the film.

SRK Universe also captioned PM Modi’s speech video, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running HOUSEFULL after DECADES," says PM @narendramodi while talking about BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan.

Modi ji ko bhi pata hai #pathaan kya tehalka macha raha hai https://t.co/p3NFWg7Zpz — Deep Tiwary (@TiwaryMe) February 8, 2023

That's the power of SRK pm ko be heran kar diya Pathaan movie se Shahdom — Munir Bahir (@MunirOfficial2) February 8, 2023

AB TOH DUNIYA MANTI HAI, Really,It's a proud moment for India,#ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan getting so much love and everyone is so happy,even our PM ji knows that @yrf https://t.co/exYNISNLUK — Anshu Aggarwal (@anshu_aggarwal9) February 8, 2023

Sahi khel gaye guru — NETAFLIX (@NetaFlixIndia) February 8, 2023