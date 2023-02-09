topStoriesenglish2571281
NewsIndia
PM MODI ON PATHAAN

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Says Theatres Running Housefull in Srinagar; Netizens ask was he Referring to SRK's Pathaan?

Budget Session: Though the PM did not mention Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’, which has smashed box office records in India and abroad, this has left his fans wondering if the PM was actually referring to the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Says Theatres Running Housefull in Srinagar; Netizens ask was he Referring to SRK's Pathaan?

NEW DELHI: While replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the lower house on Wednesday, Prime Minister made a special reference to Jammu and Kashmir, where, he said that the cinema halls are running house full after a very long time due to improved security situation in the Union territory. The Prime Minister, while referring to the changed political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Srinagar ke andar barso baad cinema houseful dekhe gaye (After years, cinema halls are running houseful in Srinagar)."

PM Modi also made a reference to the last leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir and recalled the threats issued by terrorists to him when he organised the BJP's campaign to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in the 90s. He told the lawmakers in Lok Sabha that despite threat, he went ahead with his plans and unfurled Tiranga at the historic Lal Chowk in 1991.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, the PM said those who have recently come back from there and were part of the 'tiranga yatra' could have seen how freely people can move around there.

Though the PM did not mention Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’, which has smashed box office records in India and abroad, this has left his fans wondering if the PM was actually referring to the film. SRK’s blockbuster Pathaan has broken several previous records and revived Bollywood with record-breaking collections.

According to noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has officially become second-highest grossing Hindi film. He tweeted, "Pathaan will cross *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 30 lacs, Tue 25 lacs. Total: ₹ 15.95 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 446.20 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25. 

Elated over PM Modi's speech, SRK Fan Club shared a small portion of his speech in Lok Sabha on Twitter for millions of SRK fans who are celebrating the success of the film.

 

 

SRK Universe also captioned PM Modi’s speech video, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running HOUSEFULL after DECADES," says PM @narendramodi while talking about BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

PM Modi on PathaanPathaan newsNarendra ModiShah Rukh KhanPathaanSRKpathaan box office collectionRahul GandhiSrinagarLok SabhaPathaan controversy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?