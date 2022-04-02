Watch: PM Narendra Modi tweets video on India-Nepal passenger train link

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday (April 2) launched multiple projects to boost connectivity between the two countries and take India-Nepal relations to new heights. PM Modi and his Nepal PM Deuba also inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha.

PM Modi shared a video detailing the key points of the first cross-border broad gauge rail project with the caption in the Nepali language, "Passenger train service between Jayanagar and Kurtha will be the first broad gauge passenger train link between Nepal and India. This will play a big role in bringing our people closer."

जयनगर र कुर्था बीचको यात्रुवाहक रेल सेवा नेपाल र भारत बीचको पहिलो ब्रोडगेज यात्रु रेल लिंक हुनेछ। यसले हाम्रा जनताहरूलाई अझ नजिक ल्याउन ठूलो भूमिका खेल्नेछ। pic.twitter.com/VfUQujM4gw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Apart from the cross-border rail project, PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart Debua launched the RuPay payment card in Nepal. India and Nepal finalized four pacts to expand ties in areas such as railways, and energy after talks between Modi and Deuba.

PM Modi highlighted that the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique. "Such friendship is not seen anywhere else in the world," he said.

