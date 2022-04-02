हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-Nepal ties

Watch: PM Narendra Modi tweets video on India-Nepal passenger train link

PM Modi and his Nepal PM  Deuba inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi tweets video on India-Nepal passenger train link
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday (April 2) launched multiple projects to boost connectivity between the two countries and take India-Nepal relations to new heights. PM Modi and his Nepal PM  Deuba also inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha.

PM Modi shared a video detailing the key points of the first cross-border broad gauge rail project with the caption in the Nepali language, "Passenger train service between Jayanagar and Kurtha will be the first broad gauge passenger train link between Nepal and India. This will play a big role in bringing our people closer."

Watch:

Apart from the cross-border rail project, PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart Debua launched the RuPay payment card in Nepal. India and Nepal finalized four pacts to expand ties in areas such as railways, and energy after talks between Modi and Deuba.

PM Modi highlighted that the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique. "Such friendship is not seen anywhere else in the world," he said.

India-Nepal tiesPM ModiIndia-Nepal Rail projectSher Bahadur Deuba
